Newtyn Management Cut Recro Pharma (REPH) Position as Valuation Rose; Coho Partners LTD Has Boosted Position in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (MMC)

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 158,503 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 27/03/2018 Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, RECRO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $51.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.4% Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (MMC) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 43,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.17 million, up from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 1.25 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 25,347 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 1,781 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 178,222 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.13% or 618,535 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com owns 10.68 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council reported 37,900 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 4.57M shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Lc owns 2,271 shares. Amer National Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 13,975 shares. American Intl Gru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 200,730 shares. 369,840 are held by Martingale Asset L P. Macquarie Limited accumulated 7.83 million shares. Grimes & Inc reported 5,459 shares. Motco holds 0% or 277 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 7,942 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 463,059 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 93,906 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). State Street Corp reported 245,589 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Meeder Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 5,086 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon owns 57,328 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 598,107 are held by Kennedy Capital. Essex Invest Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Com reported 251,464 shares. Cadence Capital Llc has invested 0.07% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Susquehanna International Llp stated it has 47,682 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Orbimed Advisors Llc accumulated 0% or 43,499 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 6,352 shares. Amer Intll Gru Inc accumulated 11,654 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).