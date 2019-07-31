Newtyn Management Continues to Hold Stake in Customers Bancorp (CUBI); Gibraltar Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.71 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 2606.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 325,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 338,486 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 12,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $645.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 126,233 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 29.57% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 63,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,921 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 214,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 37.58 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Consumer Banking Rev $9B, Up 9%; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.03M shares to 673,351 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Value Inc by 52,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,319 shares, and cut its stake in Tilray Inc.

More notable recent Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Customers Bank Announces Bonus Checking Earning 2.00% APY Following Passage of Tax Reform Bill – GlobeNewswire” on January 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BankMobile Launches BankMobile Technologies NYSE:CUBI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 25, 2015 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Customers Bank Expands Private and Commercial Banking Division Into Chicago – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 266,147 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 28,123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 18,451 shares in its portfolio. 18,455 were accumulated by Trexquant Limited Partnership. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 20,361 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kempen Cap Nv invested in 0.01% or 3,165 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. 61,260 were accumulated by Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 11,284 shares. Third Avenue Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.88% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). 19,695 were accumulated by Art Advsr Ltd Company. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 861 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc owns 280,420 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 11.19 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 2.59M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. 39,609 are owned by Pictet Bancshares Tru Ltd. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 105,691 shares. Mathes Company, New York-based fund reported 47,501 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 1.36 million shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bokf Na holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 649,406 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 660.28 million shares. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 751,965 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated holds 11,488 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 9,917 shares. Montgomery Inv Management holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 206,985 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cap Growth Mngmt Lp has invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 295,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.