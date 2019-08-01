Newtyn Management Continues to Hold Position in Skyline Champion (SKY); Deprince Race & Zollo Has Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $1.08 Million

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 20,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 320,902 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.31 million, up from 300,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 8.21 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 338.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 463,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, up from 136,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 497,451 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Value Inc by 52,922 shares to 349,319 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tilray Inc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,400 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $228.80 million activity. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $96.76M worth of stock. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP sold 4.31M shares worth $87.18M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.