Newtyn Management Continues to Hold Holding in Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS); As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Financial Architects Cut Its Position

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 94.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 10,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 590 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $124.16. About 2.20 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 101.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 76,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 151,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, up from 75,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $111.33. About 74,753 shares traded or 4.57% up from the average. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 4.79% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,522 shares to 4,922 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Pa holds 5,851 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15.08 million shares. Clean Yield Gp has invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,276 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 27,956 shares. S&Co Inc has 0.74% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 54,066 shares. 15,602 are owned by Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. United Fire Grp Incorporated owns 5,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 56,520 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Parkside Bancshares & Tru stated it has 8,327 shares. Middleton And Ma invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nelson Roberts Inv Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,211 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 15,799 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management Inc invested in 0.04% or 1,173 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 17.24 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Virtus Investment +3.4% as Q2 EPS beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Virtus Investment Partners Launches Virtus SGA Emerging Markets Growth Fund Managed by Sustainable Growth Advisers – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary December 31, 2018 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wittwer Added as Portfolio Manager to Virtus Duff & Phelps Global Infrastructure Fund – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 11, 2018.