Newtyn Management Boosted Its Stake in Customers Bancorp (CUBI) by $5.87 Million; Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holder Gfs Advisors Has Upped Position by $1.12 Million

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 2606.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 325,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The hedge fund held 338,486 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, up from 12,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $598.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 194,169 shares traded or 28.10% up from the average. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28 million, up from 5.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 23.50M shares traded or 254.13% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 28/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities continue slide amid trade fears, tech rout; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says won’t pursue capital increase as proposed; 16/05/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Invests in Mexican Startup; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – APPOINTS STEVE KUANSHENG WU AS TREASURER & CFO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CASH TAXES IN 2018 BETWEEN $250M TO $300M: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX’S MUGUIRO: TOO EARLY TO COMMENT ON OUTCOME OF DOJ INV; 22/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS WILL NOT PURSUE 3.75 BLN CPO CAPITAL INCREASE; 16/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V., and Certain Officers – CX; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CEMENT VOLUMES IN U.K. FLAT DUE TO BREXIT: CEO

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11,628 shares to 12,966 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 17,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,432 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

