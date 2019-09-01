Newtek Business Services (NEWT) to pay $0.58 on Sep 30, 2019; Wolverine Asset Management Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Holding

Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) is expected to pay $0.58 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:NEWT) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.58 dividend. Newtek Business Services Corp’s current price of $22.81 translates into 2.54% yield. Newtek Business Services Corp’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 91,711 shares traded. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) has risen 1.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWT News: 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT BELIEVES ATTACKERS MAY HAVE ALSO GAINED ACCESS TO CERTAIN OF UNIT’S SHARED WEBHOSTING SERVERS; 02/05/2018 – Newtek 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP – UNIT EXPERIENCED CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT; 29/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP – INTEND TO CONSOLIDATE PORTFOLIO COMPANY SBA 504 LENDING WITHIN NBL GOING FORWARD; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – REGARDING INCIDENT, UNIT ASSISTED IN RE-ROUTING WEB TRAFFIC TO MINIMIZE ANY SERVICE DISRUPTIONS TO ITS CLIENTS; 05/03/2018 Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 05/03/2018 – Newtek Forecasts Paying Annual Cash Dividend of $1.70 Per Share in 2018; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT HAS BECOME AWARE THAT UNAUTHORIZED THIRD PARTY MISAPPROPRIATED 3 DOMAIN NAMES; 02/05/2018 – Newtek Business Services Corp.’s Board of Directors Approves Reduction in Asset Coverage Requirement

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 95.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 29,932 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 1,468 shares with $523,000 value, down from 31,400 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $126.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning: Analyst; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge; 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Disney’s Bundle Has Netflix in Its Sights – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors Should Avoid Netflix Stock as Competition Increases – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Stock Is Great for Long-Term Investors – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Netflix vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $417.23’s average target is 42.04% above currents $293.75 stock price. Netflix had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The rating was initiated by Wolfe Research with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 29 by Imperial Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. Buckingham Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. The insider SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline reported 8,108 shares stake. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 15,097 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Weiss Multi reported 7,500 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.1% or 6,250 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Management has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Peoples Financial Services Corp reported 0.08% stake. 65,135 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Cordasco Network stated it has 200 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Limited Com owns 4,443 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Mi holds 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 876 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability invested in 2,884 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.51% or 3,270 shares.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased American Intl Group Inc stake by 109,043 shares to 261,147 valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ross Stores Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 12,400 shares and now owns 46,500 shares. Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH) was raised too.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.97 million for 69.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold Newtek Business Services Corp. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 10.57% less from 3.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Loeb Ptnrs Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). 18,245 were reported by First Allied Advisory. Morgan Stanley reported 155,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 14,326 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 616,437 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Cap Management Lc Delaware has invested 0.24% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 54,634 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co owns 0.01% invested in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) for 41,773 shares. Jnba Fin accumulated 900 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt invested in 17,304 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 271,726 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication stated it has 6,088 shares. 100 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT).

Among 2 analysts covering Newtek Business (NASDAQ:NEWT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Newtek Business has $22 highest and $19 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is -10.13% below currents $22.81 stock price. Newtek Business had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) earned “Hold” rating by Compass Point on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”.