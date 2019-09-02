Newtek Business Services (NEWT) to pay $0.58 on Sep 30, 2019; Tile Shop Holdings Has 1.2 Sentiment

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 59 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 49 sold and reduced their stock positions in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 31.72 million shares, up from 31.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tile Shop Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 43 New Position: 16.

Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) is expected to pay $0.58 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:NEWT) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.58 dividend. Newtek Business Services Corp’s current price of $22.81 translates into 2.54% yield. Newtek Business Services Corp’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 91,711 shares traded. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) has risen 1.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWT News: 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT BELIEVES ATTACKERS MAY HAVE ALSO GAINED ACCESS TO CERTAIN OF UNIT’S SHARED WEBHOSTING SERVERS; 25/04/2018 – Newtek Business Services Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Newtek Business Services Short-Interest Ratio Up 123% to 7 Days; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT HAS BECOME AWARE THAT UNAUTHORIZED THIRD PARTY MISAPPROPRIATED 3 DOMAIN NAMES; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT’S MANAGEMENT BELIEVES ATTACKERS MAY HAVE ACQUIRED SOME CUSTOMER INFORMATION LIMITED TO SHARED WEBHOSTING CUSTOMERS; 07/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP NEWT.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 05/03/2018 – Newtek Net Asset Value Was $278.3 Million, or $15.08/Share, at Dec 31; 11/05/2018 – Newtek Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.42 per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Newtek Business Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWT)

More notable recent Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Tile Shop Stock Is Surging Higher Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Amdocs Acquires TTS Wireless to further Expand 5G Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amdocs (DOX) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Tile Shop Holdings’s (NASDAQ:TTS) Share Price Down A Painful 76%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $135.95 million. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. It has a 53.8 P/E ratio. The firm also makes setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 106,122 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) has declined 68.98% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 16/03/2018 – The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles; 30/04/2018 – Recycled roofing tiles get a second life as stunning wall tiles with the Parkway collection; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c; 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop

Analysts await Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.75 million activity.

North Run Capital Lp holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. for 1.03 million shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 665,900 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diversified Investment Strategies Llc has 1.19% invested in the company for 221,275 shares. The Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Management Inc has invested 0.98% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 269,004 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.72, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold Newtek Business Services Corp. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 10.57% less from 3.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap reported 63,745 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 6,088 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 616,437 shares. Captrust Financial holds 20,980 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc holds 0% or 14,326 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research invested in 45,269 shares. Lpl owns 0% invested in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) for 22,207 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Llc Delaware invested 0.24% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications holds 41,773 shares. 383 were accumulated by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Jnba Fin holds 900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Opus Cap Group Incorporated Ltd accumulated 61,556 shares. Geode Capital Ltd has invested 0% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT).

More notable recent Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: LHX, NEWT, ADI, XEL, MTB – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newtek Business declares $0.58 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newtek: Why We Exited In Early July – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Newtek Business (NASDAQ:NEWT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Newtek Business has $22 highest and $19 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is -10.13% below currents $22.81 stock price. Newtek Business had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was initiated by Compass Point with “Hold”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development firm specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The company has market cap of $435.95 million. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. It has a 11.46 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.