Newtek Business Services (NEWT) to pay $0.58 on Sep 30, 2019; Ennis Has 1.16 Sentiment

Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) is expected to pay $0.58 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:NEWT) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.58 dividend. Newtek Business Services Corp’s current price of $22.72 translates into 2.55% yield. Newtek Business Services Corp’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 86,662 shares traded. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) has risen 1.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWT News: 02/05/2018 – Newtek Business Services Corp.’s Board of Directors Approves Reduction in Asset Coverage Requirement; 29/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – EXPECT FACILITY TO CONTAIN $75 MLN ACCORDION FEATURE TO ALLOW NBL TO INCREASE BORROWING UNDER FACILITY TO $150 MLN; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT HAS BECOME AWARE THAT UNAUTHORIZED THIRD PARTY MISAPPROPRIATED 3 DOMAIN NAMES; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT’S MANAGEMENT HAS LAUNCHED INVESTIGATION INTO INCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – Newtek 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 29/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES- EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT USED TO FINANCE PORTFOLIO CO ORIGINATED SBA 504 LOANS IN PROCESS OF BEING INCREASED TO $40.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Newtek Business Services Short-Interest Ratio Up 109% to 8 Days; 05/03/2018 – Newtek Business Services Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Newtek Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.42 per Share; 05/03/2018 Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Ennis Inc (EBF) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 59 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 51 reduced and sold their holdings in Ennis Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 21.39 million shares, up from 21.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ennis Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 43 Increased: 32 New Position: 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.72, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold Newtek Business Services Corp. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 10.57% less from 3.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) for 32,827 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 17,728 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab stated it has 695 shares. Moreover, Jnba has 0% invested in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). 61,556 are owned by Opus Cap Group Ltd Liability Company. 22 were reported by Loeb Prtn. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 15,660 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested in 59,923 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsr Asset accumulated 0.13% or 372,158 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 0% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 14,305 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0% stake. Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT).

More notable recent Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: LHX, NEWT, ADI, XEL, MTB – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newtek Business declares $0.58 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newtek: Why We Exited In Early July – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Newtek Business (NASDAQ:NEWT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Newtek Business has $22 highest and $19 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is -9.77% below currents $22.72 stock price. Newtek Business had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) earned “Hold” rating by Compass Point on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Raymond James.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development firm specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The company has market cap of $435.36 million. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. It has a 11.42 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Ennis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company has market cap of $523.06 million. The firm offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, and Independent Printing brand names. It has a 13.78 P/E ratio. It also provides point of purchase advertising for large franchise and fast food chains, as well as kitting and fulfillment under the Adams McClure brand name; presentation folders and document folders under the Admore, Folder Express, and Independent Folders brand names; custom printed labels, custom, and stock tags products under Ennis Tag & Label brand name; and custom and stock tags and labels under the Atlas Tag & Label, Kay Toledo Tag, and Special Service Partners brand names.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Ennis, Inc. for 102,282 shares. Clark Estates Inc Ny owns 155,000 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 0.4% invested in the company for 71,190 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 17,679 shares.