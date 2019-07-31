Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)’s Financial Results Comparing With TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

We will be comparing the differences between Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newtek Business Services Corp. 21 7.89 N/A 1.95 11.39 TriNet Group Inc. 61 1.41 N/A 2.79 22.04

In table 1 we can see Newtek Business Services Corp. and TriNet Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TriNet Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Newtek Business Services Corp. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Newtek Business Services Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than TriNet Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Newtek Business Services Corp. and TriNet Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newtek Business Services Corp. 0.00% 12.8% 5.8% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 55.8% 9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.38 shows that Newtek Business Services Corp. is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, TriNet Group Inc. has beta of 2.06 which is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. and TriNet Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 TriNet Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Newtek Business Services Corp.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.92% and an $20.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, TriNet Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $60, while its potential downside is -18.42%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Newtek Business Services Corp. seems more appealing than TriNet Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.3% of Newtek Business Services Corp. shares and 88.9% of TriNet Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.3% of Newtek Business Services Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of TriNet Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newtek Business Services Corp. -1.9% 6.28% 13.18% 7.68% 17.75% 27.06% TriNet Group Inc. -1.92% -1.38% 26.11% 32.22% 16.64% 46.34%

For the past year Newtek Business Services Corp. was less bullish than TriNet Group Inc.

Summary

TriNet Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Newtek Business Services Corp.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.