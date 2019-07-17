Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newtek Business Services Corp. 21 8.10 N/A 1.95 11.39 Cintas Corporation 210 3.95 N/A 7.55 29.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Newtek Business Services Corp. and Cintas Corporation. Cintas Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Newtek Business Services Corp. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Newtek Business Services Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newtek Business Services Corp. 0.00% 12.8% 5.8% Cintas Corporation 0.00% 27.4% 11.8%

Volatility and Risk

Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cintas Corporation has beta of 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Newtek Business Services Corp. and Cintas Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Cintas Corporation 1 0 2 2.67

Newtek Business Services Corp.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.32% and an $20.5 consensus target price. Cintas Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $208.33 consensus target price and a -19.99% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Newtek Business Services Corp. seems more appealing than Cintas Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Newtek Business Services Corp. and Cintas Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20.3% and 68.9% respectively. Newtek Business Services Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 6.3%. Competitively, Cintas Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newtek Business Services Corp. -1.9% 6.28% 13.18% 7.68% 17.75% 27.06% Cintas Corporation 0.74% 6.4% 9.81% 23.62% 20.89% 31.88%

For the past year Newtek Business Services Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cintas Corporation.

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats Newtek Business Services Corp. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.