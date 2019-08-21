Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Reaches $22.40 After 7.00% Up Move; Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Sellers Increased By 49.85% Their Shorts

Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) had an increase of 49.85% in short interest. HOFT’s SI was 154,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 49.85% from 102,900 shares previously. With 91,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT)’s short sellers to cover HOFT’s short positions. The SI to Hooker Furniture Corporation’s float is 1.34%. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 22,338 shares traded. Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has declined 53.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – George Revington to Retire from Posts at Hooker Furniture, HMI; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture: Lee Boone, Douglas Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Merdian; 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian; 05/03/2018 Hooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture 4Q EPS 75c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hooker Furniture Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOFT); 19/03/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Chmn Toms Jr Gifts 875 Of Hooker Furniture Corp; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture Chief Operating Officer George Revington to Retire

The stock of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 197,557 shares traded or 98.98% up from the average. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) has risen 1.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWT News: 05/03/2018 Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 05/03/2018 – Newtek Net Asset Value Was $278.3 Million, or $15.08/Share, at Dec 31; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT BELIEVES ATTACKERS MAY HAVE ALSO GAINED ACCESS TO CERTAIN OF UNIT’S SHARED WEBHOSTING SERVERS; 29/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP – INTEND TO CONSOLIDATE PORTFOLIO COMPANY SBA 504 LENDING WITHIN NBL GOING FORWARD; 25/04/2018 – Newtek Business Services Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Newtek Business Services Short-Interest Ratio Up 123% to 7 Days; 06/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP NEWT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.75 FROM $17.25; 02/05/2018 – Newtek Business Services Corp.’s Board of Directors Approves Reduction in Asset Coverage Requirement; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT HAS BECOME AWARE THAT UNAUTHORIZED THIRD PARTY MISAPPROPRIATED 3 DOMAIN NAMES; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, AkariThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $429.23M company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $23.97 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NEWT worth $30.05 million more.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $441,595 activity. Townsend Douglas bought 2,900 shares worth $64,136. 1,000 Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares with value of $27,979 were bought by TOMS PAUL B JR. $225,040 worth of stock was bought by WILLIAMSON HENRY G JR on Monday, April 22. Jacobsen Anne also bought $9,855 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares. Huckfeldt Paul A bought 500 shares worth $14,435.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home furnishings marketing, design, and logistics firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $226.89 million. The firm designs, makes, imports, and markets residential household furniture products. It has a 6.53 P/E ratio. It operates through four divisions: Hooker Casegoods, Upholstery, Home Meridian, and All Other.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Hooker Furniture Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 10.16 million shares or 1.17% more from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Arrowstreet Partnership has 0% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 1,372 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Lc has 21,026 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 17,684 shares. 29 are held by Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd Company. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 0% or 1,155 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 5,889 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd holds 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) or 7,446 shares. Punch And Assocs Management owns 399,421 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Co has 0% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) for 25,884 shares.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development firm specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The company has market cap of $429.23 million. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. It has a 11.26 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold Newtek Business Services Corp. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 10.57% less from 3.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability owns 59,923 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 372,158 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Lpl Financial Lc stated it has 0% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 63,745 shares. Nordea Investment invested 0% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). 45,269 are owned by Advisory Rech. 20,980 are owned by Captrust Fin Advisors. Advisory Services Limited Company invested in 8,229 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Opus Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability Com reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Bard Associate, a Illinois-based fund reported 157,994 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 17,304 shares. Van Eck accumulated 152,876 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Iowa-based Cambridge has invested 0% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). 6,088 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And.