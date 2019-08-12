Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Reaches $21.17 After 5.00% Up Move; Fiserv (FISV) Sentiment Is 0.98

The stock of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 70,155 shares traded. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) has risen 1.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWT News: 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP – UNIT EXPERIENCED CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – REGARDING INCIDENT, UNIT ASSISTED IN RE-ROUTING WEB TRAFFIC TO MINIMIZE ANY SERVICE DISRUPTIONS TO ITS CLIENTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Newtek Business Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWT); 11/05/2018 – Newtek Reiterates Its 2018 Annual Cash Div Forecast of $1.70 a Shr; 29/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – EXPECT FACILITY TO CONTAIN $75 MLN ACCORDION FEATURE TO ALLOW NBL TO INCREASE BORROWING UNDER FACILITY TO $150 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Newtek Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.42 per Share; 09/04/2018 – Panopto Announces Support For NewTek NDI® Standard; 29/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP – INTEND TO CONSOLIDATE PORTFOLIO COMPANY SBA 504 LENDING WITHIN NBL GOING FORWARDThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $405.13M company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $22.23 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NEWT worth $20.26M more.

Fiserv Inc (FISV) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 332 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 340 sold and trimmed stock positions in Fiserv Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 384.95 million shares, up from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Fiserv Inc in top ten holdings increased from 37 to 47 for an increase of 10. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 301 Increased: 209 New Position: 123.

More notable recent Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Newtek (NEWT) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Newtek Business Services Corp. Prices a Public Offering of 5.75% Notes Due 2024 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Newtek Business Services Corp. Raises 2019 Annual Dividend Forecast to $1.95 per Share – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newtek: Why We Exited In Early July – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development firm specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The company has market cap of $405.13 million. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. It has a 10.64 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.72, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold Newtek Business Services Corp. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 10.57% less from 3.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Seabridge Inv Advsrs Llc stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 152,876 are held by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Advisory Ser Limited Liability has 8,229 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James And stated it has 65,192 shares. Loeb stated it has 22 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 31,730 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 54,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 17,304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Research invested in 45,269 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 41,773 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 16,023 shares. Geode Mngmt stated it has 0% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). First Republic Inv Management Inc has invested 0% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT).

Among 2 analysts covering Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Newtek Business Services had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Compass Point given on Friday, March 8. Raymond James maintained Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) rating on Monday, March 11. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $22 target.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $104.1. About 2.74 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.74 billion. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. It has a 43.79 P/E ratio. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management services and products.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.40M for 30.26 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.