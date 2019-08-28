Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) and Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Comparison side by side

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) and Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newtek Business Services Corp. 21 7.99 N/A 1.95 11.08 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 32 0.82 N/A 1.14 20.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Newtek Business Services Corp. and Healthcare Services Group Inc. Healthcare Services Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Newtek Business Services Corp. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Newtek Business Services Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newtek Business Services Corp. 0.00% 12.8% 5.8% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 12%

Risk and Volatility

Newtek Business Services Corp. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Healthcare Services Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.68 beta which makes it 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. and Healthcare Services Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Newtek Business Services Corp.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.52% and an $20.5 average target price. Healthcare Services Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43 average target price and a 99.44% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Healthcare Services Group Inc. seems more appealing than Newtek Business Services Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Newtek Business Services Corp. and Healthcare Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 6.2% of Newtek Business Services Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newtek Business Services Corp. -0.14% -5.31% 0.75% 13% 1.94% 23.62% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49%

For the past year Newtek Business Services Corp. had bullish trend while Healthcare Services Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Healthcare Services Group Inc. beats Newtek Business Services Corp.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.