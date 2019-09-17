News (NWSA) Shareholder International Value Advisers Cut Position; As Synopsys (SNPS) Market Value Rose, Eagle Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in News Corp (NWSA) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 519,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The hedge fund held 8.16M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.13 million, down from 8.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in News Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 244,598 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – THE ACQUISITION WILL LEAD TO CREATION OF A NEW DUGOUT ENTITY – DUGOUT SE ASIA – WHICH WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN SINGAPORE; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.33 BILLION AND TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $1.89…; 13/03/2018 – Digital Football Business Dugout Agrees To Acquire Ballball And Form Strategic Alliance With News Corp To Drive Asia Growth NWS; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO FINL STATEMENTS; 13/03/2018 – News Corp: Dugout to Launch New South-East Asia Business by Acquiring Ballball From News Corp; 28/03/2018 – SING TAO NEWS CORP LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$41.3 MLN VS HK$33.8 MLN; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS REVEALED PLANS FOR LANDMARK ACQUISITION BY DUGOUT OF CO’S MOBILE AND ONLINE PLATFORM BALLBALL; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP QTRLY NEWS AND INFORMATION SERVICES REVENUE $1,286 MLN VS $1,263 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Grand Rounds Announces Launch of Grand Rounds Summit™, A Comprehensive Clinical Navigation and Network Optimization Solution; 04/04/2018 – Millennial Buyers Feel the Brunt of Rate and Price Hikes

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 46,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 857,188 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.31M, up from 810,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $135.69. About 203,103 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 21,303 shares to 30,325 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 6,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,506 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synopsys (SNPS) Up 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Synopsys’ New Embedded Vision Processor IP Delivers Industry-Leading 35 TOPS Performance for Artificial Intelligence SoCs – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Synopsys Inc (SNPS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Infineon and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate Artificial Intelligence in Automotive Applications – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys, Google Cloud team on functional verification – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn Communications owns 2,960 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Smithfield Communication holds 70 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 96,800 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd accumulated 2,677 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 89,463 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management, a France-based fund reported 50,827 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 62 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Rampart Invest Lc has 0.07% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Ameritas Prtnrs owns 0.03% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 5,480 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Cap LP has 0.43% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Millennium Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 12,300 shares.

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 129.41% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $230.48M for 9.01 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 457.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “News Corp considering adtech sale – Sky – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “News Corporation (NWSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Meredith Corporation (MDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.