News (NWSA) Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management Llc; Geode Capital Management Has Lifted Its Atrion (ATRI) Position by $1.37 Million as Shares Declined

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in News Corp (NWSA) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 339,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 5.93 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.68 million, up from 5.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 2.98M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 26/04/2018 – Realtor.com® Identifies Toughest Housing Markets for Millennials; 05/03/2018 – Telstra Expects One-Off Accounting Gain on Deal with News Corp; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – MR DELANY WILL BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Kick Off Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway for Military Service Members and Vete; 13/03/2018 – DUGOUT TO BUY NEWS CORP’S MOBILE & ONLINE PLATFORM BALLBALL; 08/03/2018 – Grand Rounds Announces Launch of Grand Rounds Summit™, A Comprehensive Clinical Navigation and Network Optimization Solution; 13/03/2018 – Digital Sports Media Firm Dugout Acquires Majority Stake in ballball From News Corp; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD – NEWS CORP AND TELSTRA ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL AND FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP 3Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 6C

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Atrion Corporation (ATRI) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 1,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.86% . The institutional investor held 19,485 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12M, up from 17,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atrion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $770.4. About 24,126 shares traded or 72.29% up from the average. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI); 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 18,925 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $30.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 141,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.15M shares, and cut its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investm (NYSE:CHMI).

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cia Paranaense Ener (NYSE:ELP) by 53,391 shares to 39,448 shares, valued at $365,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnc Investment Corp by 738,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.50M shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold ATRI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 5.89% more from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.02% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 467 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,800 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% or 2,702 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 2,182 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com stated it has 278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Management Grp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,080 shares. Ameriprise invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 15,356 shares. Citigroup reported 442 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 4,356 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1,057 shares.

