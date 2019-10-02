News (NWSA) Analysts See $0.39 EPS; CNOVA N V COMMON SHARES NETHERLANDS (CNVAF) Shorts Raised By 2.13%

CNOVA N V COMMON SHARES NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:CNVAF) had an increase of 2.13% in short interest. CNVAF’s SI was 9,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.13% from 9,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 96 days are for CNOVA N V COMMON SHARES NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:CNVAF)’s short sellers to cover CNVAF’s short positions. It closed at $3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report $0.39 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 129.41% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. NWSA’s profit would be $230.42M giving it 8.81 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, News Corporation’s analysts see 457.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 1.90 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 05/03/2018 NEWS CORP TO HAVE 65% IN COMBINED ENTITY & TELSTRA TO HAVE 35%; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Book Publishing Revenue $398 Million; 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Appoint 4 Directors, Including Chairman, to Combined Entity’s Board; Telstra to Appoint 2; 19/03/2018 – DOW JONES – DOW JONES RISK & COMPLIANCE COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF CERICO FROM LAW FIRM PINSENT MASONS AND CAMPBELL NASH; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION – NEWS CORP WILL APPOINT FOUR DIRECTORS TO COMBINED ENTITY’S BOARD AND SENIOR EXECUTIVES, AND TELSTRA WILL APPOINT TWO DIRECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ News Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWSA); 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS REVEALED PLANS FOR LANDMARK ACQUISITION BY DUGOUT OF CO’S MOBILE AND ONLINE PLATFORM BALLBALL; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – MR DELANY WILL BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – THE ACQUISITION WILL LEAD TO CREATION OF A NEW DUGOUT ENTITY – DUGOUT SE ASIA – WHICH WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN SINGAPORE; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP QTRLY DIGITAL REAL ESTATE SERVICES REVENUE $279 MLN VS $219 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Cnova N.V. operates as an e-commerce firm in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm offers home appliances, consumer electronics, computers, home furnishings, and leisure and personal goods through its cdiscount.com Website, as well as through 49 Cdiscount showrooms. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates Cdiscount Voyages, a travel platform for flights, holiday rentals, and equipment; Cdiscount Billetterie, a ticketing platform; 1001Pneus, a tire e-retailer; and Stootie, a peer-to-peer platform for personal services.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.12 billion. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming divisions. It has a 52.87 P/E ratio. The firm distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, BarronÂ’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.