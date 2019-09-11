News New (NWSA) Stock Rose While Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Upped by $57.26 Million Its Holding; Contravisory Investment Management Position In Comcast New (CMCSA) Was Has Raised

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 35830.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 107,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 107,791 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 592,043 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts has not […]; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 25/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @jolingkent with a first look at a new version of @amazonecho designed for kids, including parental; 09/05/2018 – Ovation Partners With Comcast For 2018 Stand For The Arts Awards Initiative; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of Indirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID GOOD FOR COMPETITION IN THE U.K; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 25/04/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 4.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 29.82 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.96 million, up from 25.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 75,840 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 16/03/2018 – News Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – News Corp and Telstra Complete Transaction to Combine Foxtel and FOX SPORTS Australia; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Cable Network Programming Revenue $129 Million; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS BALLBALL TO BECOME PART OF NEW ENTITY – DUGOUT SE ASIA; 17/05/2018 – SUZANNE SCOTT NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FOX NEWS; 25/04/2018 – Realtor.com® Launches “The Home of Home Search” Campaign; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.33 BILLION AND TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $1.89…; 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Own 65% of Combines Entity, Telstra 35%; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – NEWS CORP TO BECOME PARTNER AND SHAREHOLDER IN DUGOUT SE ASIA; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 970,425 shares to 103,053 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 82,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,856 shares to 43,085 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

