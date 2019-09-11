News New (NWSA) Stake Held by Independent Franchise Partners Llp; Wbi Investments Cut Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding by $2.33 Million as Share Value Declined

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 77,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 77,830 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 155,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 37.28% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY TO BUY VECTREN FOR $72/SHARE; ASSUME DEBT; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy To Buy Vectren For $72 A Share — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy Vectren in $27b Valued Deal; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: CenterPoint Energy Resources to Benefit from Internal Spin of Enable Investment; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Will Assume All Outstanding Vectren Net Debt; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP)

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 4.77M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 29.82 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.96M, up from 25.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. About 1.70M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – NEWS CORP TO BECOME PARTNER AND SHAREHOLDER IN DUGOUT SE ASIA; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS BALLBALL TO BECOME PART OF NEW ENTITY – DUGOUT SE ASIA; 11/05/2018 – News Corp says governments must curb Big Tech data abuse; 10/05/2018 – News Corp chief wants governments to review tech algorithms; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP 3Q REV. $2.10B, EST. $1.99B; 05/03/2018 – News Corp, Telstra Agree to Combine Foxtel, Fox Sports Australia; 05/03/2018 – News Corp and Telstra Sign Definitive Agreements to Combine Foxtel and FOX SPORTS Australia; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss/Shr $1.94

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 82,901 shares to 8.63 million shares, valued at $514.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 77,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.82M shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $208.76 million for 17.27 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 9,179 shares to 18,307 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 111,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,850 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 684,087 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Amp Cap Limited, Australia-based fund reported 576,739 shares. 121,579 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Lc reported 40,900 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 233,375 shares. Moreover, Country Club Tru Na has 0.19% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 53,435 shares. Gam Ag invested in 46,366 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 1.04 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 785,037 shares. The Missouri-based Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has invested 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 347 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0.02% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) or 78,138 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Company reported 109,188 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 753,874 shares.

