News New (NWSA) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $936,000; Hillsdale Investment Management Holding in Pretium Res (PVG) Has Cut by $2.73 Million

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc analyzed 341,700 shares as the company's stock rose 47.68% . The institutional investor held 908,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 2.42M shares traded or 15.08% up from the average. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500.

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc analyzed 78,000 shares as the company's stock rose 6.39% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 2.20M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold PVG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 87.83 million shares or 8.72% less from 96.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.