News New (NWSA) Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Raised Position; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Decreased Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding as Shares Declined

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 1.47M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 415,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.03 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.42M, up from 6.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 1.53M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 13/03/2018 – Digital Football Business Dugout Agrees To Acquire Ballball And Form Strategic Alliance With News Corp To Drive Asia Growth NWS; 18/04/2018 – NAR, realtor.com® Report Housing Supply and Affordability Are at Odds in Markets Across U.S; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Cable Network Programming Revenue $129 Million; 10/04/2018 – News Corp’s HarperCollins in Publishing Pact With Author Daniel Silva; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 22/04/2018 – DJ News Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWS); 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS FOXTEL-FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA CONSOLIDATION EXPECTED TO MAKE CIRCULATION & SUBSCRIPTION REV BIGGEST REV STREAM FOR FIRST TIME – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – BRAVE SOFTWARE – BARRON’S AND MARKETWATCH WILL BECOME VERIFIED PUBLISHERS ON BASIC ATTENTION TOKEN (BAT) PLATFORM, DEVELOPED BY BRAVE; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss $1.13B; 21/04/2018 – DJ News Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWSA)

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.37 million for 22.09 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

