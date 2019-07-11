News New Cl B (NWS) Holder Sg Americas Securities Raised Its Position by $325,848 as Shares Declined; Ruffer Llp Upped Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding by $46.86 Million

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in News Corp New Cl B (NWS) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 27,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,011 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 57,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in News Corp New Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 357,932 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 27.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.25% the S&P500.

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 1.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.50 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.07 million, up from 5.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 3.91M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 27/03/2018 – S.Korea’s due diligence on GM’s local unit going ‘smoothly’; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: General Motors LLC, Receipt of Third Petition for Inconsequentiality and Notice of Consolidation; 23/04/2018 – REG-GoTech Group plc: Result of AGM and GM, total voting rights; 10/05/2018 – GM can’t sell stake in S.Korea unit over next 5 years under rescue deal – S.Korea; 13/03/2018 – GM CEO MET WITH U.S. REGULATORS ON FUEL EFFICIENCY RULES: RTRS; 31/05/2018 – Softbank’s Vision Fund to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors’ self-driving vehicles unit; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS ITS UPCOMING PORTFOLIO WILL PLAY A VERY IMPORTANT ROLE FOR CADILLAC – NY AUTO SUMMIT; 15/03/2018 – General Motors to Invest More Than $100M to Upgrade Orion, Brownstown Plants; 23/04/2018 – S. KOREA, KDB TO SWIFTLY CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA; 05/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Hornets get permission to speak with three GM candidates

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V Ny Registry (NYSE:STM) by 34,141 shares to 100,908 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp Com (NASDAQ:CINF) by 25,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,564 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 338 investors sold NWS shares while 124 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 53.25 million shares or 93.16% less from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Pcl invested in 480,315 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0% or 35,138 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.22% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) for 704,864 shares. Blackrock reported 6.60M shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 198,000 shares. Adage Capital Partners Grp Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) for 150,831 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability stated it has 16,902 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.04% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 0% invested in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) for 63,910 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Tensile Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1.33% or 756,525 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 57,637 shares. 7 are owned by Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Llc. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0% invested in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.56 million activity.

