News Corporation (NWS)’s Financial Results Comparing With TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

This is a contrast between News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) and TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Broadcasting – TV and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio News Corporation 13 0.83 N/A -0.29 0.00 TEGNA Inc. 15 1.47 N/A 1.93 7.85

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets News Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% TEGNA Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 8.1%

Analyst Ratings

News Corporation and TEGNA Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score News Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TEGNA Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, TEGNA Inc.’s potential upside is 15.66% and its average price target is $17.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

News Corporation and TEGNA Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.5% and 98.48%. Insiders held roughly 39.47% of News Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of TEGNA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) News Corporation -2.68% -3.79% 8.2% 4.91% -11.16% 16.54% TEGNA Inc. -0.13% -0.2% -4.04% 30.16% 37.97% 39.74%

For the past year News Corporation was less bullish than TEGNA Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors TEGNA Inc. beats News Corporation.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. Its marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT. The company provides a range of marketing solutions, including search, e-mail, targeted banner, and social reputation management through owned and third-party services. TEGNA operates CareerBuilder, which provides human capital solutions, such as employment data and labor market analysis software, talent management software, and other advertising and recruitment solutions; G/O Digital that provides digital marketing services for local businesses; Premion, an OTT local advertising network; and Hatch, a centralized marketing resource. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.