News Corporation (NWS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) are two firms in the Broadcasting – TV that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio News Corporation 13 0.77 N/A -0.29 0.00 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 8 3.91 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates News Corporation and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets News Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -2.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.5% of News Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.4% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 39.47% of News Corporation shares. Competitively, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) News Corporation 1.03% -7.27% -7.35% -18.54% -27.82% 1.56% Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. -1.29% -9.1% 19.04% 3.84% 10.48% 22.21%

For the past year News Corporation has weaker performance than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. produces, distributes, and licenses video content-television programming, online video content, and motion pictures. It intends to provide its video content to consumers worldwide through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC.