News Corporation (NWSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With NTN Buzztime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

Both News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) and NTN Buzztime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) compete on a level playing field in the Broadcasting – TV industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio News Corporation 13 0.84 N/A -0.29 0.00 NTN Buzztime Inc. 3 0.31 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets News Corporation 0.00% -1.8% -1% NTN Buzztime Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.51 beta indicates that News Corporation is 51.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, NTN Buzztime Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of News Corporation are 1.2 and 1. Competitively, NTN Buzztime Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. NTN Buzztime Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than News Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for News Corporation and NTN Buzztime Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score News Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 NTN Buzztime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.69% for News Corporation with average price target of $15.3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both News Corporation and NTN Buzztime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 36% respectively. 0.59% are News Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6% of NTN Buzztime Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) News Corporation -3.02% -3.24% 6.39% 3.87% -11.97% 15.95% NTN Buzztime Inc. 8.41% -9.7% 11.67% 14.07% -27.96% 71.79%

For the past year News Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than NTN Buzztime Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors News Corporation beats NTN Buzztime Inc.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, BarronÂ’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos. It also owns and operates daily, Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other Websites. In addition, the company offers home-delivered shopper media that include free-standing inserts and direct mail products; in-store marketing products and services primarily to consumer packaged goods manufacturers; in-store merchandising services; and digital marketing solutions. Further, it publishes general fiction, nonfiction, childrenÂ’s, and religious books; and provides sports programming services with eight television channels distributed through cable, satellite and IP, various interactive viewing applications, and broadcast rights to live sporting events. Additionally, the company offers property and property-related services on its Websites and mobile applications, as well as residential and commercial property Websites; online real estate services; and professional software and services products, which comprise Top Producer, FiveStreet, and ListHub. News Corporation is headquartered in New York, New York.