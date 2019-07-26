News Corporation (NWSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) compete with each other in the Broadcasting – TV sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio News Corporation 13 0.77 N/A -2.24 0.00 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 4 1.70 N/A 0.27 14.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of News Corporation and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has News Corporation and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets News Corporation 0.00% -1.8% -1% Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

News Corporation’s 1.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 47.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

News Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than News Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.9% of News Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.8% of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.59% are News Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) News Corporation 1.31% -7.74% -6.99% -18.75% -26.86% 1.94% Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. -1.04% -8.21% 15.85% 13.1% -1.3% 36.69%

For the past year News Corporation has weaker performance than Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.

Summary

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors News Corporation.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, BarronÂ’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos. It also owns and operates daily, Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other Websites. In addition, the company offers home-delivered shopper media that include free-standing inserts and direct mail products; in-store marketing products and services primarily to consumer packaged goods manufacturers; in-store merchandising services; and digital marketing solutions. Further, it publishes general fiction, nonfiction, childrenÂ’s, and religious books; and provides sports programming services with eight television channels distributed through cable, satellite and IP, various interactive viewing applications, and broadcast rights to live sporting events. Additionally, the company offers property and property-related services on its Websites and mobile applications, as well as residential and commercial property Websites; online real estate services; and professional software and services products, which comprise Top Producer, FiveStreet, and ListHub. News Corporation is headquartered in New York, New York.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.