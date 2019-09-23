News Corporation (NWS) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Broadcasting – TV companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of News Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.34% of all Broadcasting – TV’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand News Corporation has 39.47% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.85% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has News Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets News Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares News Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio News Corporation N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for News Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score News Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.63

The potential upside of the peers is 83.69%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of News Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) News Corporation -2.68% -3.79% 8.2% 4.91% -11.16% 16.54% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year News Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

News Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

News Corporation’s rivals beat News Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.