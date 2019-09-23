News Corporation (NWS) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Broadcasting – TV companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
28.5% of News Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.34% of all Broadcasting – TV’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand News Corporation has 39.47% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.85% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has News Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|News Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|162.37%
|20.33%
|4.79%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares News Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|News Corporation
|N/A
|13
|0.00
|Industry Average
|137.69M
|84.80M
|38.72
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for News Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|News Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.00
|2.63
The potential upside of the peers is 83.69%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of News Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|News Corporation
|-2.68%
|-3.79%
|8.2%
|4.91%
|-11.16%
|16.54%
|Industry Average
|2.99%
|6.27%
|7.06%
|21.82%
|29.41%
|31.13%
For the past year News Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
News Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
News Corporation’s rivals beat News Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.