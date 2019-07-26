NewRiver Retail Ltd (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Maintained by Analysts at Peel Hunt; Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Shorts Decreased By 9.82%

The stock rating of NewRiver Retail Ltd (LON:NRR) was reaffirmed by research professionals at Peel Hunt. This was revealed to clients and investors in analysts report on Thursday morning.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) had a decrease of 9.82% in short interest. ALLO's SI was 7.07M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.82% from 7.84 million shares previously. With 312,300 avg volume, 23 days are for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)'s short sellers to cover ALLO's short positions. The SI to Allogene Therapeutics Inc's float is 8.15%. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 167,668 shares traded.

Among 2 analysts covering NewRiver Retail Ltd (LON:NRR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NewRiver Retail Ltd has GBX 310 highest and GBX 248 lowest target. GBX 249’s average target is 42.46% above currents GBX 174.79 stock price. NewRiver Retail Ltd had 17 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, June 4. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The stock of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) earned “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Friday, February 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Liberum Capital.

NewRiver REIT pic is a premium listed REIT on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250 and EPRA indices. The company has market cap of 534.36 million GBP. The Firm is a specialist real estate investor, asset manager and developer focused solely on the UK retail and leisure sector. It currently has negative earnings. Founded in 2009, NewRiver is one of the UK's largest owner/managers of convenience-led shopping centres with assets under management of ??1.3 billion principally comprising 33 UK wide shopping centres together with further nationwide retail and leisure assets.

The stock decreased 2.13% or GBX 3.81 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 174.79. About 261,762 shares traded.

Among 2 analysts covering Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Allogene Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.