NewRiver Retail Ltd (LON:NRR) Stock Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg; The Price Target is Set to GBX 220.00; Pointstate Capital LP Has Upped Anthem (ANTM) Stake By $101.37 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 610.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp acquired 354,424 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 412,524 shares with $118.39M value, up from 58,100 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $69.81B valuation. The stock decreased 4.88% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $272.9. About 1.43 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019

London: In a research note issued to clients on Thursday morning, Berenberg reiterated their Hold rating on shares of NewRiver Retail Ltd (LON:NRR). They currently have a GBX 220.00 target on the firm. Berenberg’s target gives a potential upside of 43.14% from the company’s last stock close.

The stock decreased 2.92% or GBX 4.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 153. About 476,772 shares traded. NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

NewRiver REIT pic is a premium listed REIT on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250 and EPRA indices. The company has market cap of 468.01 million GBP. The Firm is a specialist real estate investor, asset manager and developer focused solely on the UK retail and leisure sector. It currently has negative earnings. Founded in 2009, NewRiver is one of the UK's largest owner/managers of convenience-led shopping centres with assets under management of ??1.3 billion principally comprising 33 UK wide shopping centres together with further nationwide retail and leisure assets.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $391 highest and $316 lowest target. $356.63’s average target is 30.68% above currents $272.9 stock price. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital.