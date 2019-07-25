Newport Asia Upped By $70.96 Million Its Baidu (BIDU) Holding; Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Shorts Increased By 1.84%

Newport Asia Llc increased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 242.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newport Asia Llc acquired 318,200 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 12.27%. The Newport Asia Llc holds 449,600 shares with $100.35M value, up from 131,400 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $40.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $114.47. About 1.92M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT

Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) had an increase of 1.84% in short interest. VSH’s SI was 11.48 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.84% from 11.28 million shares previously. With 1.72 million avg volume, 7 days are for Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH)’s short sellers to cover VSH’s short positions. The SI to Vishay Intertechnology Inc’s float is 8.52%. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 916,235 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 18.91% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Rev $716.8M; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q EPS 39c; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Quarterly Dividend By 26%; 07/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 8.5C FROM 6.75C; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Qtrly Div by 26%; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year

Among 6 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu had 19 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, February 25. HSBC maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $175 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Oppenheimer maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors, and Capacitors. It has a 7.11 P/E ratio. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. shares while 76 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 127.02 million shares or 0.17% more from 126.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust accumulated 2.50M shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc accumulated 48,703 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Arrowstreet Capital L P accumulated 22,922 shares. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 391,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mgmt owns 49,587 shares. Destination Wealth reported 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Wilsey Asset Management Incorporated invested in 4.66% or 600,296 shares. Qs Invsts has invested 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Kbc Gp Nv has 88,885 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 372,855 shares. 58,398 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. 103,162 are owned by Cipher Capital L P. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

