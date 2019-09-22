Newport Asia Trimmed Its Position in Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) by $741,600 as Share Value Declined; As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Trimmed Holding

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 20,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.84M, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 5.11 million shares traded or 36.04% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 119,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 198,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, down from 317,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 7.83 million shares traded or 70.64% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Intl Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 147,129 shares. Meridian Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited owns 1.81M shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd, New York-based fund reported 23,364 shares. Moreover, Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Eaton Vance Management has 2.49 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mcf Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 586,807 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Oakworth Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Century Companies stated it has 427,824 shares. 24,095 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Advsrs Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.21% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.02% or 653,764 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 24,690 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.74 million for 7.76 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

More important recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGIC Investment August insurance in force rises 6.2% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.