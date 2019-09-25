Newport Asia Raised Its Holding in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by $5.07 Million; As Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Lifted Its Stake

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 139.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 42,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 73,228 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 30,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $27.46. About 86,135 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.92 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $176.1. About 8.18M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,284 shares to 738,101 shares, valued at $102.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prns owns 138,260 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 53,781 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Pnc Services Grp Inc has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Citigroup stated it has 22,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 432,073 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 914,564 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 23,541 shares. 31,776 were accumulated by Alphaone Serv Limited Liability Company. Sg Americas Lc has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 11,299 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 11,138 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Ltd Company has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Inc has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.74M shares. 15 were accumulated by Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust.