Newport Asia Raised Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holding; Kopernik Global Investors Raised Range Res (RRC) Stake By $13.40 Million

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased Range Res Corp (RRC) stake by 24.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kopernik Global Investors Llc acquired 2.23M shares as Range Res Corp (RRC)’s stock declined 36.99%. The Kopernik Global Investors Llc holds 11.21M shares with $78.24M value, up from 8.98 million last quarter. Range Res Corp now has $1.13B valuation. The stock decreased 4.96% or $0.235 during the last trading session, reaching $4.505. About 6.41 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker

Newport Asia Llc increased Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stake by 2.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Newport Asia Llc acquired 30,000 shares as Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Newport Asia Llc holds 1.11 million shares with $188.92M value, up from 1.08 million last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding now has $462.97B valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $177.82. About 7.86 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Range Resources has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $7.15’s average target is 58.71% above currents $4.505 stock price. Range Resources had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Ladenburg Thalmann on Monday, August 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Service Network Lc owns 16,198 shares. Quaker Ltd Liability Com stated it has 9.42% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Sei Invs invested in 0.02% or 931,317 shares. 13,340 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Wellington Shields Cap Limited holds 0.02% or 17,777 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 36,792 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd owns 55,150 shares. Sir Capital Mngmt Lp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Next Fincl reported 19,601 shares stake. Cambridge Invest Advisors has 28,406 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 93,537 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 764,213 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 420,800 are held by Deltec Asset Limited Company.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Provides Mariner East Operational Update NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Range Resources Stock Is Rallying Today – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) 1.8% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. Shares for $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D. $69,700 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN MARGARET K on Tuesday, August 27. Another trade for 6,357 shares valued at $32,188 was bought by Scucchi Mark.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Volatility, Right Now Is the Time to Get into BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Maâ€™s Departure and the Trade War Will Not Stop Alibaba Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 28.84% above currents $177.82 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, May 16. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird.