Newport Asia Position in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Has Decreased by $10.78 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Golub Group Lifted Position

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 69.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 126,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 308,396 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24 million, up from 181,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $136.85. About 4.24M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $177.83. About 11.89M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenbrier Cap Mngmt Limited owns 1.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 100,000 shares. Smithbridge Asset Inc De, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,035 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.14% or 94,551 shares. Stack stated it has 3.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 39,423 shares. Birinyi Assocs Inc invested in 0.3% or 6,393 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.24M shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested in 136,118 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Guardian Advsr LP holds 0.1% or 5,467 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Plante Moran Fin Ltd Company has 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,847 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 0.75% or 78,780 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fin Advisory Serv holds 0.09% or 4,001 shares. 8,638 were reported by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,037 shares to 288,033 shares, valued at $44.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,293 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.