Newport Asia Lowered Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding by $1.42 Million; Share Value Declined; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Amg National Trust Bank Has Cut Its Holding

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 66,957 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 80,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $75.08. About 6.08M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Receives Presidential Order Prohibiting Broadcom’s Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPOKE IN TELEFPHONE INTERVIEW; 11/04/2018 – Brain Corp CEO Dr. Eugene lzhikevich to Speak at CONNECT; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.98B market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 2.43 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associates has invested 0.53% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 753,506 shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). South Dakota Invest Council holds 32,500 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 222,722 shares. Old Republic owns 877,000 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP owns 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 91,348 shares. 456 were accumulated by Farmers Bankshares. South State Corp has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,152 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation invested 0.35% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tortoise Invest Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 234 shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust has invested 1.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Logan Mngmt has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,561 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 0.76% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 261,490 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation invested in 7,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (SPY) by 3,748 shares to 635,353 shares, valued at $179.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWR) by 202,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 433,602 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 13,430 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers invested 0.03% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Federated Pa reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Baldwin Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 6,698 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Investment Gru Lp reported 0.7% stake. Paragon Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 2,000 shares. Quantbot LP reported 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 84,081 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Moreover, Payden And Rygel has 0.07% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 15,300 shares. Cap Investors holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 15.25 million shares. 6,000 were reported by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Ftb Advsr invested in 607 shares or 0% of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).