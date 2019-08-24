Newport Asia Lowered Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Position by $10.78 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Wayfair (W) Share Price Declined While Allen Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $11.84 Million

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.94 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.17. About 1.89M shares traded or 12.44% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H & Co has 0.05% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 6,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman &, New York-based fund reported 7,720 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited, Australia-based fund reported 32,601 shares. Jefferies Group Inc invested 0.2% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Fjarde Ap holds 19,803 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bares Mgmt owns 1.59 million shares for 6.65% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 269,295 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department reported 8 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.07% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Atria Investments Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Prudential Finance owns 2,980 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc owns 0.07% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 12,581 shares. 12,683 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Goodnow Invest Lc holds 4.94% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 241,307 shares.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wayfair: Expect Another Capital Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy With Great Charts – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Wayfair Stock Takes Off as Analyst Praises Attractive Entry Point – Schaeffers Research” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Wayfair Inc.’s (NYSE:W) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $423,120 activity.