Newport Asia Lowered By $3.62 Million Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stake; Seagate Technology PLC (STX)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Newport Asia Llc decreased Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stake by 1.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newport Asia Llc sold 19,900 shares as Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Newport Asia Llc holds 1.12 million shares with $205.06 million value, down from 1.14M last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding now has $465.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 173 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 216 trimmed and sold stakes in Seagate Technology PLC. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 230.44 million shares, down from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Seagate Technology PLC in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 170 Increased: 97 New Position: 76.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Monday, May 20 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. HSBC maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $285 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99.91 million activity.

Valueact Holdings L.P. holds 15.54% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc for 29.52 million shares. 13D Management Llc owns 255,588 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Llc has 3.37% invested in the company for 854,190 shares. The California-based Cypress Funds Llc has invested 2.66% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 129,990 shares.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.24 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 9.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 48.77% or $0.79 from last year’s $1.62 per share. STX’s profit will be $229.78M for 14.40 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.