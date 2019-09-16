Newport Asia Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA); As Codexis (CDXS) Stock Price Declined, Nikko Asset Management Americas Raised Stake

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 130.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 442,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 782,933 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.43 million, up from 340,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $838.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 893,474 shares traded or 86.09% up from the average. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 136,489 shares to 333,762 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 23,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,557 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $481,616 activity. NICOLS JOHN J also bought $133,000 worth of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold CDXS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 41.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 40.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Granite Investment Ltd has invested 0.56% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 782,933 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.08% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) or 1.21M shares. Fmr Llc reported 0% stake. State Street owns 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 1.06 million shares. Dorsey Wright Associates accumulated 1,176 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 14,521 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 21,477 shares. First Tru Advisors LP owns 154,933 shares. Putnam Limited stated it has 213,784 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 81,397 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Boston Advsr Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 20,621 shares.