Newport Asia Increases Holding in Las Vegas Sands (LVS); As Omnicom Group (OMC) Share Value Rose, Ledyard National Bank Lowered Stake

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 8,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 43,138 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 51,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.33. About 133,393 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC)

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26 million, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 624,894 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $283.05 million for 14.87 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset LP owns 591,860 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Agf accumulated 1.21 million shares or 0.99% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.14% or 87,575 shares. Fort LP reported 30,423 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 75 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 1,800 shares. 5,619 are owned by Sigma Planning Corp. Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 2,265 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 18,253 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,210 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 112,344 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 2.27 million shares. Utd Fire Grp Inc stated it has 0.08% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 3.16 million shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 891,936 shares.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1 Yr Etf by 4,750 shares to 26,600 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Industrials Etf (VIS) by 41,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

