Newport Asia Increases Holding in Baidu (BIDU); Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holder Investure Has Decreased Stake by $1.84 Million as Stock Value Rose

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 42,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,130 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 210,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 1.68M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $115.97. About 1.90 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07M for 49.32 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.