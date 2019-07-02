Newport Asia Holding in Baidu (BIDU) Raised by $70.96 Million; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Share Value Rose, Taylor Asset Management Cut Stake by $3.27 Million

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 56.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 28,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 2.20 million shares traded or 54.00% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35 million, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $118.01. About 3.73M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. iQiyi – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Worst Mistake China Stock Investors Can Make Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. On Tuesday, February 5 A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 4.80 million shares. Another trade for 4.80M shares valued at $554.74 million was made by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.92M for 11.90 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 0.04% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 18,340 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.33% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Sei Invests owns 111,399 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Twin Tree Management LP stated it has 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 312,244 shares. Aviva Public Llc owns 83,764 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H And Communication owns 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 2,000 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 514 shares. Pitcairn Company reported 4,189 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 24,489 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). The Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 21,279 shares.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Zillow Group, Genpact, Royal Caribbean Cruises, CommScope Holding, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and EW Scripps â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Royal Caribbean Sailing Higher After Upgrade – Benzinga” on August 29, 2018. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “At Sea With Carnival And Royal Caribbean – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Caribbean: Lower Risk But Also Less Reward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2018.