Newport Asia Holding in Baidu (BIDU) Lifted by $70.96 Million; As South Jersey Inds (SJI) Valuation Rose, Robecosam Ag Has Increased Stake by $320,000

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, up from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 265,934 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 5.93 million shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu Can Still Win in 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Baidu, Netflix and Bank of America – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Baidu (BIDU) Stock – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Baidu’s New Search Rival Is the World’s Most Valuable Startup – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AAXJ, BABA, BIDU, ZTO: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 1.21 million shares. Boston owns 75,264 shares. 11,077 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. 21,480 were reported by Fort Washington Invest Oh. Deprince Race & Zollo accumulated 362,046 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Com accumulated 326,926 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). M&R Capital has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 963 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 439,500 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated owns 6,640 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment has invested 0.03% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) invested in 0% or 30 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Valley National Advisers accumulated 0% or 480 shares.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 124,702 shares to 434,950 shares, valued at $21.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 16,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,903 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SJI Releases First-Ever Environmental, Social and Governance Report – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cielo Hernandez Appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer SJI – GlobeNewswire” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “South Jersey Industries Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “South Jersey EPS misses by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.