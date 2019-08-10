Newport Asia Holding in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Share Price Declined, Herald Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $835,440

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 7,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 192,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75M, down from 199,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.58. About 239,019 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.20 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Alibaba Short Thesis – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Would Alibaba Really Be Higher If Not For The Trade War? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can China UnionPay Defeat Alibabaâ€™s Alipay and Tencentâ€™s WeChat Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mellanox (MLNX) Merger Class Action Lawsuit: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Concerning Its Proposed Merger With NVIDIA Corporation â€“ MLNX – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Sell-Off On M&A Noise Is An Opportunity With Mellanox – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mellanox (MLNX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Nvidia-Mellanox Deal: Expected Annualized Return Of 21.06% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Different Mix, Same Results For Mellanox – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 584,827 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Alpine Global Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.51% stake. Nwq Investment Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 13,028 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.81% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 422,099 are owned by Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) L P. Invesco holds 0% or 19,712 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% or 42,000 shares. Masters Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 100,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gabelli Funds Limited accumulated 276,484 shares. Pentwater Mngmt Lp stated it has 1.57M shares. Moreover, Toth Advisory Corporation has 0.02% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 590 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 8,484 shares.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33M for 20.38 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.