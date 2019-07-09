Newport Asia Has Trimmed Its Baidu (BIDU) Position by $8.41 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Rose While Neville Rodie & Shaw Cut Position

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 51,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $114.85. About 1.88 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 7,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 574,206 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.40 million, down from 581,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.46. About 5.55M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01M for 68.36 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested in 12,863 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Company holds 38,907 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund Inc stated it has 1.49M shares. 25,216 were reported by Winch Advisory Ltd Llc. Liberty Mgmt stated it has 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.54% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 6,972 shares. White Pine Ltd Co stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,595 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. 40,000 are owned by Utd Fire. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 6,066 shares. Lourd Ltd holds 246,583 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id owns 46,206 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Texas-based First Dallas has invested 1.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability Com owns 15,897 shares. Bridgecreek Mgmt Llc reported 63,872 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.51 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

