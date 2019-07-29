Newport Asia Has Raised Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position by $4.37 Million; Share Value Rose; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Value Rose While State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Lowered Holding by $984,504

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 19,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 851,583 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.98 million, down from 870,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $62.43. About 1.35M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 14/05/2018 – DAL: PERSIAN GULF AIR SUBSIDIES BIGGEST THREAT TO U.S. CARRIERS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Passenger Mile Yield 17.79 Cents; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES MRO BUSINESS HITTING $1 BLN/YR REVENUE `VERY QUICKLY’; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Delta gets boost from Air Berlin collapse in Germany; 12/04/2018 – Bombardier’s jets had experienced slow sales and the loss of Delta could have been painful

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26 million, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $62.52. About 881,876 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3,050 shares to 74,512 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.97 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.