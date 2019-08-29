Newport Asia Has Raised Its Stake in Baidu (BIDU) by $70.96 Million; Lvz Advisors Lowered Its Gentex (GNTX) Position by $2.08 Million as Shares Rose

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 947,077 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35 million, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $103.59. About 2.65M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $199.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 288,540 shares to 699,952 shares, valued at $35.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 60,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 2,290 shares. 45,669 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Grimes Inc reported 353,763 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Bokf Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 2,360 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP owns 100,092 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 12,928 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment invested in 0.11% or 114,453 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 149,220 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 477,048 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Td Asset Management Inc holds 135,899 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has 2.48% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Whittier Trust accumulated 84,708 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of stock. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314. Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of stock. 120 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,510.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00 million for 15.80 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.