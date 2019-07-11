Newport Asia Has Raised Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position; Stonecastle Financial (BANX) Has 0.85 Sentiment

Newport Asia Llc increased Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) stake by 3.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newport Asia Llc acquired 61,500 shares as Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Newport Asia Llc holds 1.92 million shares with $138.26M value, up from 1.86 million last quarter. Las Vegas Sands Corp now has $48.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $62.91. About 1.10 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74

Stonecastle Financial Corp (BANX) investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 11 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 13 sold and decreased equity positions in Stonecastle Financial Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 1.64 million shares, up from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Stonecastle Financial Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 3.88% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. for 168,286 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 422,637 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Llc has 0.73% invested in the company for 281,207 shares. The Illinois-based Bard Associates Inc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Hilton Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 54,833 shares.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. The company has market cap of $143.88 million. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It has a 12.85 P/E ratio. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector.

Analysts await StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.4 per share. BANX’s profit will be $2.49 million for 14.44 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by StoneCastle Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 2,783 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) has risen 1.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Las Vegas Sands had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $66 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse.