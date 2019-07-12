Newport Asia Has Lowered Position in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by $3.62 Million; Checchi Capital Advisers Has Boosted Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $592,774 as Share Price Rose

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,995 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 7,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $166.55. About 14.48M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc analyzed 19,900 shares as the company's stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.06M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $429.89 billion market cap company.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 7,734 shares to 24,155 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,406 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 36.85 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

