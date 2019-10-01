Newport Asia Has Lowered Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake by $6.35 Million; Market Value Declined; Host Hotels & Resorts Com (HST) Holder Eii Capital Management Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com (HST) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 17,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 90,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, down from 107,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 2.33 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.27 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 3.24M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth reported 8,623 shares stake. Invesco Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Fred Alger Inc holds 0.07% or 305,051 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Inc invested in 0.06% or 35,964 shares. Accuvest has invested 0.24% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Fund Management owns 106,486 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt North America has invested 0.38% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 974,656 shares. 134,499 are owned by Tdam Usa. Dakota Wealth invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Epoch owns 2.53 million shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 28,959 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.08% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 7,646 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $391.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 30,000 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $188.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.43 million for 18.38 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,729 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold HST shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 681.04 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.06M were reported by Asset Mngmt One Ltd. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Eii Capital has 90,467 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.32% or 1.55M shares. New York-based American Gru has invested 0.02% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 574 were reported by Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn. Huntington Bancshares stated it has 1,961 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 3,387 shares. 750,074 are owned by Korea Invest Corporation. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc holds 7,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & has 0.07% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 2.94 million shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Com has invested 0.24% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Moreover, Srb Corp has 0.04% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.05% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Parametric Port Llc has 2.97 million shares.