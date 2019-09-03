Newport Asia Has Lifted Baidu (BIDU) Holding; 4 Analysts Are Bullish WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Last Week

Newport Asia Llc increased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 242.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newport Asia Llc acquired 318,200 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Newport Asia Llc holds 449,600 shares with $100.35 million value, up from 131,400 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $35.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $103.04. About 103,467 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Among 7 analysts covering WSP Global (TSE:WSP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. WSP Global has $82 highest and $71 lowest target. $77’s average target is 6.83% above currents $72.08 stock price. WSP Global had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by IBC. The stock has “Hold” rating by Altacorp on Friday, March 15. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WSP in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Raymond James maintained WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) rating on Monday, March 18. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $80 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) rating on Friday, March 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $82 target. See WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) latest ratings:

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu (BIDU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu Becomes Oversold (BIDU) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Potential Reasons Baidu Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu Can Still Win in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu (BIDU) Expands Presence in AI Space With Chongqing Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu has $215 highest and $11800 lowest target. $163.17’s average target is 58.36% above currents $103.04 stock price. Baidu had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $175 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Daiwa Securities. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 9.

WSP Global Inc. operates as a professional services firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.48 billion. The companyÂ’s Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, faÃ§ade engineering, and green building design. It has a 26.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s Transportation & Infrastructure segment plans, analyzes, designs, and manages rail, transit, aviation, bridge, tunnel, highway, port, road, and urban infrastructure projects for public and private clients, and partners.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 91,395 shares traded. WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does WSP Global Inc.â€™s (TSE:WSP) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does WSP Global Inc.’s (TSE:WSP) 29% Earnings Growth Make It An Outperformer? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The WSP Global Inc.’s (TSE:WSP) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is WSP Global Inc.’s (TSE:WSP) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: POLA, RNET, ADSK, DPW, EEI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.