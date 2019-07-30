Newport Asia Has Cut Holding in Baidu (BIDU) as Shares Declined; As Xilinx (Call) (XLNX) Market Value Declined, Nomura Holdings Cut by $4.68 Million Its Position

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (Call) (XLNX) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 36,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.05M, down from 206,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 2.51M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 51,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $113.45. About 2.55 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 100,000 shares to 127,291 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 35,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 362,531 shares. Swedbank holds 881,432 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Limited has invested 0.31% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.32% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Clough Cap Prtnrs LP owns 68,480 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Page Arthur B holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 31,222 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas holds 3.72% or 46,610 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru holds 885 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.05% or 1.25 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.12% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 281,463 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 296 shares. Guardian Capital Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,967 shares. 5,088 are owned by Brinker Capital Incorporated. Dsam (London) Ltd has invested 1.41% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).